IS CSK losing the IPL 2023 final, if rain continues on reserve day?

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League IPL 2023 finals could not take place on Sunday due to rain.

The question on everyone’s mind now is what if the rain plays spoilsport on the reserve day as well?

The answer is, if that happens, as per the rules of the IPL, the team which is ranked at the top of the table at the end of the league stage will be announced as the winner of the IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans finished at the top of the table with 20 points. Chennai Super Kings with 17 points were at number two.

If CSK are lucky they would go all out to get their fifth title.

However, between the title and them, there is Shubman Gill in top form with the bat while with the ball, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shami are in no unsparing mood. Also, Hardik Pandya the captain can be very dangerous with both the bat and the ball.

For CSK, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube are the batsmen to be watched out for. With the ball, Matheesha Pathirana and Deepak Chahar can be dangerous.

However, according to the experts, even if there is play Gujarat Titans seem to be having a slight edge in their favour.

Also, fans are talking about whether CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will retire. Though, the other day he told commentator Harsha Bhogle that he still has some time left to decide whether he wants to retire or not.