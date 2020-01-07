Ever since the idea of the four-day Test has been proposed, the cricket fraternity looks to have been divided on opinions. While names like Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan and Mark Taylor have talked in favour of the idea, the opposite camp has seen people like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli speaking against it.

Speaking about the subject, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of the game, has lent his support to the proposal and said the four-day format will be the way to go forward for Test cricket.

“I have been saying that for a few years now that four-day Tests should be there. I believe at least for a couple of years that’s it is the way to go forward. We play four-day cricket in Ranji Trophy, we get results. So why not Test matches,” Pathan was quoted as saying to IANS.

“Obviously, nowadays results come regularly but if there are four-day Tests, every game will be result oriented…I totally, totally agree with four-day Test matches,” he added.

Amplifying the views of the Indian captain, Tendulkar had urged ICC to not tinker with the game’s oldest format and said it should be played in a way it has been played over the years.

“From a purist’s point of view and being an admirer of Test cricket, I don’t think it should be tinkered with. The format has to be played in the way it has been played for so many years,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Explaining his reason for not supporting the new idea, Tendulkar said that four-day format will lead to batsmen taking it as extended version of limited-overs cricket.

“The batsmen will start thinking that it is a longer version of a limited-overs match because the moment you bat till the second-day lunch, you know that there’s only two and half days to go. That changes the thinking and dynamics of the game,” said the only man to have played 200 international games in the longest format.

The spinners, the world’s highest run-getter in Test and ODI feels, will be defied of the fifth-day track which they cherish the most to bowl on.

“Taking away the fifth-day track from a spinner is like taking away the first-day track from a fast bowler. There is no fast bowler in the world who wouldn’t want to bowl on a fifth-day track.

“On the final session of a fifth day, any spinner would like to bowl. The ball doesn’t turn from the first day or the first session. The wicket takes time for wear and tear. The fifth day brings with it, turn, bounce and the unevenness of the surface. It doesn’t happen on the first two days,” he explained.

