Iran’s football leagues will resume after the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

“The soccer leagues will restart after the holy month of Ramadan but the competition must be played behind closed doors,” Rouhani said, Xinhua news agency reports.

Rouhani stressed on Saturday that the competition will resume under the terms of a strict health protocol.

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi also said earlier that “we can finish the current season in six weeks and teams will have three weeks to prepare for the competition.”

“The season would resume under the terms of a strict health protocol. The matches will be held behind closed doors but we will see real football on the field. Players must also avoid goal celebrations,” said Harirchi.

Germany’s Bundesliga resumed matches behind closed doors on Saturday but most sports competitions around the world remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other major football leagues, the Serie A is set to resume team training this Monday while the Premier League and LaLiga mull resumption of matches.