As cricket enthusiasts look forward to IPL13 this year amid pandemic, India’s leading radio station, BIG FM, has become the official radio partner of the cricket team Rajasthan Royals. India’s No. 1 FM Station, promises to offer unmatched and unparalleled entertainment at the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Amid COVID 19, where the world scenario and the passion for the game seem to be different, the radio network has vowed to keep the spirits high by bringing the excitement to the audience’s homes with the campaign ‘Be Royal With the Royals’ for all the die-hard fans of the team and the tournament.

92.7 BIG FM has an excellent line up of programs guaranteeing the highest excitement levels this season. As part of the exclusive radio campaign, they will have a daily feature called ‘The Royal Hour’ which will welcome a player from the Rajasthan Royals team or an expert to engage in an exclusive interaction with the BIG FM RJ.

While keeping the spirits of the game alive, the show promises to be insightful, it will also see the guests reminisce their cricket journey along with music dedications from the golden era and candid chats with listeners.

Ensuring fans do not miss any important moment, BIG FM will also bring a brand new show ‘A Royal Experience’ that will keep them up to date with the latest happenings of the Jaipur-based franchise.

Since BIG FM is known for its storytelling and timeless music, the radio station will present two new features — ‘The Royal Podcast’ and ‘The Royal Playlist’.

The radio network will also present fans with a first-ever virtual meet and greet session with the cricketing team as part of its special ‘The Royal Experience’. It will see listeners, pre-selected through a contest, interact with their favorite Rajasthan Royal players and get an opportunity to ask them to sing or share a special message for them on Instagram thereby creating a wholesome ‘Royal Experience’.

Jake Lush McCrum, COO at Rajasthan Royals, said, “The fans are one of the key factors in why the IPL has been so successful. With the tournament unable to be played in front of a crowd this time, the responsibility lies on each and every team to reach out to their fans who have lent their undying loyalty and support right from the very first season. Through this association, we hope to leverage Big FM’s extensive reach to provide our fans with all the key updates and insights from the camp so they are as close to the action as possible.”