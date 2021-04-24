dian Premier League (IPL) teams came up with their own different taglines to wish cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 48 on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians — for whom Tendulkar turned out between 2008 and 2013 — posted a short video with the message, “One man. One chant. Unlimited emotions. Happy Birthday, Master Blaster.”

Replying to the message, a fan wrote, “Billions don’t cry when Kohli gets out. Millions don’t gather outside of a TV showroom when Ponting is playing. Son doesn’t argue with his father for Dhoni. Students don’t bunk for De Villiers. A train doesn’t stop to see Rohit’s double century. But…..It all even more happens when #Sachin_Tendulkar bats…There’s been so many legends in history but the face of Cricket still remains the same.”

In a short tweet with a picture of a teenaged Tendulkar in full flow, Punjab Kings wrote, “Somewhere between @sachin_rt’s debut and retirement, cricket became a religion for all!”

Chennai Super Kings too posted a picture of a young Tendulkar posing with a bat, and wrote, “A Blast from the Master’s past, who made the future of cricket, a festival! Super Birthday @sachin_rt.”

CSK stalwart Suresh Raina was among the first ones to wish Tendulkar, saying, “Many, many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt, to an absolute legend of cricket. Your passion towards cricket made us love the game and gave a lifetime of memories! Wishing you a blessed & a healthy life always.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a picture of Tendulkar in a blue jersey and tweeted, “More than two decades of masterclass in one picture. Happy birthday, @sachin_rt.”

Kolkata Knight Riders too, wished the legend by saying, “Wishing one of the greatest players the world has ever seen the happiest of birthdays!” They tweeted a purple heart to go with the message.

Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted, “Here’s wishing the legend who gave us TONS of memories, a very happy birthday”, while Rajasthan Royals, the winners of the inaugural IPL, said, “Thank you 24th April, for giving the world Sachin Tendulkar.”

Delhi Capitals wished Tendulkar by saying, “To the man who not only made India a cricket-obsessed nation but brought it to a standstill every time he came out to bat. Indian cricket will forever be indebted to your service, @Sachin_RT.”