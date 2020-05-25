Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Ajay Ratra believes that the postponement of IPL 2020 has made MS Dhoni’s India comeback difficult.

Dhoni, who was longing to return to competitive cricket after a gap of more than eight months, was about to make a comeback with the IPL 2020. But as the cash-rich league is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, there have been quite a few debates on his future with an eye on the World T20 because head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier stated that the IPL would decide if Dhoni would be a part of the team for the showpiece event.

“You see, Dhoni is a very unpredictable player but yes there has been a long time since he played competitive cricket. IPL 2020 seemed quite decisive for his international career. The team management would have closely monitored his performance and also how other wicketkeepers would’ve done during the IPL. Unfortunately, IPL getting postponed indefinitely makes it (Dhoni’s comeback) difficult but you never know with Dhoni,” Ratra told Mykhel.

IPL, which was actually slated to commence on March 29, got deferred initially till April 15 before getting postponed “indefinitely”.

India’s sports minister, Kiren Rijiju on Sunday stated that it is the government that would decide if the IPL would happen, and not the BCCI. He added that the IPL’s fate would rely on the situation of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, more than 4 thousand people in India have lost their lives due to the pandemic coronavirus which has so far infected over 1.38 lakh in the country, as per the data obtained from the Worldometer. In such a crisis, the fate of IPL is stuck in limbo.