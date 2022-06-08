IPL Media Rights 2023: Auction Date, Base Price, Participants, Rules

IPL Media Rights Auction 2023-27: Date, Bidders, Base Price, Rules, And All You Need To Know .

After the successful conclusion of TATA IPL 2022, BCCI now shifts its focus toward the upcoming e-auction of the IPL media rights for the next five years (IPL 2023-27). For the first time since the inception of IPL, the media rights will be e-auctioned, commencing from June 12. The process is going to be a tedious one and might take many days before the announcement of the final bid winner.

IPL Media Rights Auction 2023-27, Date- 12 June

1-Broadcast rights (for the Indian Subcontinent) – The base price for the IPL media rights in the Indian subcontinent is Rs 49 crore per match. With 74 matches in a tournament, the price comes to Rs 18,130 crore for five years, about Rs 3,626 crore per year.

2- Digital rights– The digital rights are set at Rs 33 crore per game, amounting to Rs 12,210 crore for the tourney and Rs 2,442 crore per year.

3- Nonexclusive 18 match rights (which includes the season openers, playoff and etc) – The third one has been introduced for the first time and offers only 18 games with non-exclusive rights. This package is set at Rs 16 crore per game, amounting Rs 1,440 crore for five years. ( Rs 288 crore per year)

4- International broadcasting rights. Lastly, the international broadcasting rights come at a base price of Rs three crore per game with the combined value coming to Rs 1,110 crore for five years.

The big players in the fray include Disney-Star, Amazon, Apple, Google, Sony, Zee Entertainment, Sky Sports UK, and South Africa’s SuperSport. Amazon Prime Video reportedly wants to win the IPL rights to expand its user base in the country. They have also started live-streaming cricket matches and the OTT major.

How Much BCCI can Earn?

While the base price of IPL media rights is Rs 32,890 crore, experts believe that the auction will drive the price point up to touch anywhere between Rs 35,000-40,000