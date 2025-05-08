IPL match in Dharamsala called off after ‘significant technical failure

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala was called off on Thursday after just 10.1 overs of action.

BCCI revealed the decision was taken due to power outage caused by a “significant technical failure” in the area and regretted the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees.

“The Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals match (Match#58) in Tata IPL was forced to be abandoned due to a significant technical failure at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees,” the board’s official statement read.

Despite the official statement from the BCCI, reports suggested that the floodlights went dim at the venue midway through the PBKS-DC game due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas amid escalating tensions on the India-Pakistan border, which forced a blackout in the hill town.

PBKS, DC share a point each

Both Punjab and Delhi shared a point each after the match was abandoned. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently in the third spot with 16 points from 12 games. This was the second game this season where they were forced to share a point after a washout in Chandigarh against the Kolkata Knight Riders last month.

Delhi, on the other hand, desperately hoping for a place in the IPL playoffs, remain at the fifth spot with 14 points from 12 matches.

Earlier, the toss and start of the match was also delayed by rain. The toss took place at 8.15pm IST, instead of 7pm, and the game started at 8.30pm IST, but without any overs lost.

After opting to bat first at their adopted home ground, Punjab Kings were 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out. Prabhsimran Singh was batting at 50 off 28 balls while his opening partner Priyansh Arya made 70 off 34 balls before getting dismissed by pacer T Natarajan before the proceedings came to a halt.

Earlier in the day, PBKS’ next match against Mumbai Indians (MI) was moved from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad due to closure of the hill town’s airport in the wake of military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.