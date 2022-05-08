IPL 2022: Hasaranga’s five-wicket haul seals Bangalore’s crushing 67-run win over Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, led by Wanindu Hasaranga’s five-wicket haul.

Following an unbeaten 73 from Faf du Plessis and a sensational eight-ball 30 from Dinesh Karthik, Bangalore’s batting order wilted under scoreboard pressure, collapsing to 125 all out in 19.2 overs.

They found solace in Rahul Tripathi’s incredible 58 and big hits from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, but it wasn’t enough to prevent their fourth straight defeat.

Hyderabad got off to a bad start in chasing 193, losing their opening pair of Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma for nought in the first five balls. While Williamson was run-out with his bat on the line by a direct hit from Shahbaz Ahmed, Sharma was castled by a slider from Glenn Maxwell that rattled his off-stump.

Markram and Tripathi combined for a fifty-run stand off 45 balls, hitting six boundaries before the former holed out to deep midwicket off Hasaranga.

Tripathi continued to snag fours with some spectacular shots and found company in Pooran, who was also breaking some records. But Hasaranga came back to end the 38-run promising stand, taking out Pooran with a googly on an attempted slog to third man.

Tripathi celebrated his fifty with a superb inside-out lofted six over extra cover off Mohammed Siraj, and he was saved when Hasaranga dropped a sitter at deep backward point.

But the leg-spinner came back to stump Jagadeesha Suchith, and when Tripathi pulled straight to deep square leg off Josh Hazlewood, the outcome was predetermined. Bangalore won by a landslide as Hazlewood, Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel dismissed the remaining batters.

(Inputs from IANS)