IPL Auction 2024: Starc shines, uncapped Indians make a mark; full list of sold and unsold players

IPL Auction 2024, full list of sold and unsold players: Australian pacer Mitchel Starc and uncapped Indians highlighted the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2024, which was held in Dubai on Tuesday. Starc became the most expensive player in IPL’s history with Rs 24.75 crore signing by Kolkata Knight Riders.

He broke his cum-patriot Pat Cummins’s record when he was bought at Rs 20.50 crores by Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the same auction. Both Starc and Cummins broke the Rs 18.15 crore record set by English all-rounder Sam Curran in 2022.

Besides, New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (Rs 14 cr by CSK), Harshal Patel (Rs 11.75 cr by PBKS), West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph (Rs 11.5 cr by RCB) and Australia left-armer Spencer Johnson (Rs 10 cr by GT) were among the other big signings.

While international stars headlined the IPL auction 2024, two young un-capped Indian players – 20-year-old Sameer Rizvi and 19-year-old Kumar Kushagra – grabbed the eyeballs of many. Rizvi was signed by CSK for Rs 8.4 cr and Kushagra for Rs 7.2 cr by Delhi.

Here is the full list of sold and unsold players

David Willey (England), Base price 2 crore, sold to Lucknow Super Giants at base price

Shai Hope (West Indies), re-enters at Base price 75 lakh, sold to Delhi Capitals at base price

Ben Dwarshuis (Australia), Base price 50 lakh, unsold

Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka), re-enters at Base price 50 lakh, unsold

Sandeep Warrier (India), Base price 50 lakh, unsold

Luke Wood (England), Base price 50 lakh, unsold

Rithik Easwaran (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Himmat Singh (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Swastik Chhikara (India), re-enters at Base price 20 lakh, sold to Delhi Capitals at base price

(India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Sumeet Verma (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Naman Dhir (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Mumbai Indians at base price

Harsh Dubey (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Anshul Kamboj (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Mumbai Indians at base price

Tanush Kotian (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Sumit Kumar (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Delhi Capitals for 1 crore

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India), Base price 30 lakh, unsold

Pradosh Paul (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Rohit Rayudu (India), re-enters at Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Ashutosh Sharma (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Punjab Kings at base price

Vishwanath Pratap Singh (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Punjab Kings at base price

Shashank Singh (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Punjab Kings at base price

Tanay Thyagarajann (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Punjab Kings at base price

G Ajitesh (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Gourav Choudhary (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Robin Minz (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Gujarat Titans for 3.60 crore

Bipin Saurabh (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

KM Asif (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Sakib Hussain (India), re-enters at Base price 20 lakh, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders at base price

Mohammed Kaif (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Abhilash Shetty (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Gurjapneet Singh (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Prithvi Raj Yarra (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Shubham Agrawal (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Prince Choudhary (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Punjab Kings at base price

Jhatavedh Subramanyan (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad at base price

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Base Price of ₹1.50 crore, sold to Mumbai Indians at base price

Gus Atkinson (England), Base Price of ₹1 crore, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders at base price

Amandeep Khare (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Abid Mushtaq (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Rajasthan Royals at base price

Swapnil Singh (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at base price

Shivalik Sharma (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Mumbai Indians at base price

Avanish Rao Aravelly (India), Base price 20 lakh, sold to Chennai Super Kings at base price

KL Shrijith (India), Base price 20 lakh, unsold

Nandre Burger (South Africa), Base price 50 lakh, sold to Rajasthan Royals at base price

Rovman Powell (West Indies), Base Price of ₹1 crore, sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹7.40 crore.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), re-enters at Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Punjab Kings for 8 crore.

Harry Brook (England), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹4 crore.

Travis Head (Australia), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹6.80 crore.

Karun Nair (India), re-enters at Base Price of ₹50 lakh, unsold.

Steve Smith (Australia), re-enters at Base Price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Manish Pandey (India), re-enters at Base Price of ₹50 lakh, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders at base price

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Base Price of ₹1.5 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹1.5 crore.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹1.8 crore.

Shardul Thakur (India), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹4 crore.

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹50 lakh.

Pat Cummins (Australia), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹20.5 crore

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹5 crore.

Harshal Patel (India), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Punjab Kings for ₹11.75 crore.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Base Price of ₹1 crore, sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹14 crore.

Chris Woakes (England), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Punjab Kings for ₹4.2 crore.

Philip Salt (England), Base Price of ₹1.5 crore, unsold

Tristan Stubbs (South Africa), Base Price of ₹50 lakhs, sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹50 lakhs.

KS Bharat (India), Base Price of ₹50 lakhs, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹50 lakhs.

Josh Inglis (Australia), Base Price of ₹2 crore, unsold

Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand, re-enters at Base price of ₹2 crore, sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at base price

Chetan Sakariya (India), Base price of ₹50 lakhs, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹50 lakhs.

Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Base price of ₹1 crore, sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹11.5 crore.

Umesh Yadav (India) Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹5.8 crore.

Shivam Mavi (India), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹6.4 crore.

Mitchell Starc (Australia), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹24.75 crore

Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Base Price of ₹2 crore unsold.

Jaydev Unadkat (India), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹1.6 crore.

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹4.6 crore.

Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), re-enters at Base Price of ₹50 lakh, unsold.

Adil Rashid (England), Base Price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, unsold.

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand), Base Price of ₹75 lakh, unsold.

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, unsold.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), re-enters at Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders at base price

Shubham Dubey (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹5.8 crore.

Rohan Kunnumal (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Saurav Chauhan (India), re-enters for third time at Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at base price.

Priyansh Arya (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Manan Vohra (India) Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Sameer Rizvi (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹8.4 crore.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹20 lakh.

Mohd. Arshad Khan (India), re-enters at Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Lucknow Super Giants at base price

Sarfaraz Khan (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Raj Angad Bawa (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Vivrant Sharma (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Arshin Kulkarni (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹20 lakh.

Atit Sheth (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Hrithik Shokeen (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

M Shahrukh Khan (India), Base Price of ₹40 lakh, sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹7.4 crore.

Ramandeep Singh (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹20 lakh.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England), Base Price of ₹40 lakh, sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹40 lakh.

Ricky Bhui (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹20 lakh.

Urvil Patel (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Vishnu Solanki (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Kumar Kushagra (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹7.2 crore.

Yash Dayal (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹5 crore.

Sushant Mishra (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹2.2 crore.

Kuldip Yadav (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Akash Singh (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹20 lakh.

Kartik Tyagi (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹60 lakh.

Ishan Porel (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Rasikh Dar (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹20 lakh.

Shiva Singh (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Manav Suthar (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹20 lakh.

M Siddharth (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹2.4 crore.

Murugan Ashwin (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Shreyas Gopal (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakh.

Pulkit Narang (India), Base Price of ₹20 lakh, unsold.

Finn Allen (New Zealand), Base Price of ₹75 lakh, unsold.

Colin Munro (New Zealand), Base Price of ₹1.5 crore, unsold.

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Base Price of ₹1.5 core, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders at base price.

Ashton Turner (Australia), Base Price of ₹1 core, sold to Lucknow Super Giants at base price.

Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, unsold

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa), Base Price of ₹2 crore, unsold

Michael Bracewell (New Zealand), re-enters at Base Price of ₹1 crore, unsold

Tom Curran (England), Base price 1.5 crore, sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at base price

Keemo Paul (West Indies), Base price 75 lakh, unsold

Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand), Base price 1.5 crore, unsold

Odean Smith (West Indies), Base price 50 lakh, unsold