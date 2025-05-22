IPL 2025: With momentum on the line, RCB aim to seal top-two berth against SRH

Having already secured a playoff berth, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will now turn their focus on a top-two finish in the league stage of IPL 2025, a feat they haven’t achieved since 2016, when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their penultimate league clash in Lucknow on Friday.

Currently sitting second on the points table with 17 points from 12 outings, RCB can potentially cement a top-two spot by winning their remaining two league games. A top-two finish would give them the luxury of an extra shot at reaching the final, in case they fail to win the first qualifier, set to be hosted at the new PCA ground in Mullanpur.

Friday’s fixture was originally a home game for the Rajat Patidar-led unit, but was shifted out due to the onset of monsoon in Bengaluru. RCB were set to resume action against KKR at home on May 17 after the brief one-week halt forced by the India-Pakistan military conflict, but incessant rainfall in the southern city washed away the contest. Before the IPL was paused, the Bengaluru outfit enjoyed a superb run, notching up four successive wins.

Thus, the match against SRH could potentially be an important test for the side’s momentum as it resumes action after nearly a gap of 20 days. Chasing an elusive IPL crown, RCB have managed one of their most consistent campaigns in recent memory.

The consistency has been fuelled largely by the ever-prolific Virat Kohli, who has led the batting charts with seven half-centuries in 11 innings. His trademark poise at the top has laid the foundation for a well-balanced batting order featuring explosive hitters like skipper Patidar, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd.

Patidar, however, hit a rough patch just before the break, scoring only 53 runs across five matches after a strong start. A finger injury sustained during the home clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had hampered his performance, but encouraging signs from the nets suggest he is back to full fitness.

Coming to their bowling department, RCB will once again place their hopes on the spin duo of Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, who have been very effective, while Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal have bowled the difficult overs with ease in the pace department. That said, Hazlewood will miss this game as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

On the other hand, last year’s finalists SRH are fresh from a convincing six-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants, and the Orange Army, already eliminated from the playoff race, will be hoping to finish their disappointing season on a high note.

The SRH has failed to put up a consistent show in the tournament this year, and although the side has shown glimpses of brilliance, especially through the explosive opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, their inability to sustain form has cost them dearly. Their bowling, despite boasting stars like captain Pat Cummins and senior pacer Mohammad Shami, has lacked cohesion and failed to deliver in crunch situations.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.