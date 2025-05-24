IPL 2025: Titans chase top-two finish as CSK look ahead to the future

Former champions Gujarat Titans will look to address the shortcomings from their previous loss as they gear up for the IPL 2025 playoffs, aiming for a top-two finish when they face the already-eliminated Chennai Super Kings in their final league match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad has kept the door open for the Titans to secure a top-two spot. A win against CSK will take GT to 20 points and guarantee a top-two berth, giving them two opportunities to reach the final.

For CSK, already out of playoff contention, the focus shifts to the future. The team is expected to test younger players and explore new combinations in what has been a season of mixed outcomes. Chennai are likely to give more game time to emerging talents like Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis.

GT’s batting success has largely depended on their top order—Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. With Buttler set to leave for national duty after Sunday’s match, the middle order, including Shahrukh Khan and Sherfane Rutherford, must step up and spend valuable time at the crease.

Bowling remains a concern for the Titans. Star spinner Rashid Khan is far from his best, although the franchise continues to back him. The pace unit also needs reinforcement, especially with Kagiso Rabada departing for international duty. Finding a reliable fourth seamer to support Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will be crucial heading into the playoffs.

For CSK, currently anchored to the bottom of the table, a win on Sunday may not affect their standings but could offer some consolation to their fiercely loyal fan base. Head coach Stephen Fleming recently acknowledged that the team’s current position reflects its overall performance this season.

As always, all eyes will be on the charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since retiring from international cricket in 2020, the legendary captain has remained tight-lipped about his IPL future. Sunday’s match could mark the end of an era—but only Dhoni knows the answer to that question.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, R. Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Jos Buttler.

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth C, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel.