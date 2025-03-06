IPL 2025: SRH name Mulder as replacement for injured Carse

Sunrisers Hyderabad have picked all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as replacement for the injured Brydon Carse ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The 29-year-old who aggravated the toe injury during England’s forgettable ICC Champions Trophy campaign was ruled out of the tournament after the Australia game.

Carse, who was bought at his base price of Rs 1 crore by SRH, picked up an injury to his left toe during the white-ball series in India. The injury was briefly managed and he took the field for the team’s Champions Trophy opener against Australia, during which he conceded 69 runs from seven overs.

Subsequently, he was ruled out of the remainder of the competition as his injury worsened.

Meanwhile, Mulder also featured in the Champions Trophy for South Africa, claiming six wickets from three matches. Mulder, who is yet to feature in the IPL, had enlisted himself at a base price of Rs 75 lakh at the auction but had gone unsold.

Last season’s runners-up, SRH will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with an afternoon home game against Rajasthan Royals on March 23.