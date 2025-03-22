IPL 2025 opening ceremony: Schedule, star performers & weather update

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back, bringing its signature mix of high-octane cricket and entertainment. IPL 2025 kicks off on Saturday, March 22, at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens Stadium, where defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an electrifying season opening ceremony.

But before the action on the field begins, the tournament will open in style with a glitzy opening ceremony featuring some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

Who is performing at IPL 2025 opening ceremony?

Cricket and entertainment go hand in hand in the IPL, and this year is no different. The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will feature a mix of Bollywood glamour and musical brilliance.

– Shreya Ghoshal, one of India’s most beloved playback singers, will grace the stage with her mesmerizing voice.

– Karan Aujla, the Punjabi music sensation known for his chart-topping tracks, will bring his energy to the event.

– Disha Patani, the Bollywood star famous for her dance moves, will add to the glamour with a special performance.

Expect a mix of soulful melodies, high-energy beats, and dazzling dance performances to set the perfect tone for the cricketing extravaganza that follows.

Here is the detailed schedule:

Watch out the weather!

Fans gearing up for the IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens might have to brace for delays, as Kolkata’s latest weather forecast hints at drizzle between 5 PM and 11 PM IST. With rain in the mix, both the grand opening ceremony and the much-anticipated KKR vs RCB clash could be at risk of disruptions.

When and where to watch the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will take place at 6 PM IST on Saturday, March 22, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

– TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

– Live Streaming: JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar

While much of the IPL spotlight often shines on bigger rivalries, the KKR vs RCB matchup has quietly built a history of intense battles. With both teams eager to start the season with a win, expect fireworks on the field after the grand opening ceremony.

Cricket lovers and entertainment fans alike have plenty to look forward to as IPL 2025 kicks off in style!