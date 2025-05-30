IPL 2025: One more game and let’s celebrate together, says Patidar after RCB reach final

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered their fourth final in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with an eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the 2025 edition, skipper Rajat Patidar said it’s just a matter of one more game in the competition and then they will celebrate the triumph together with the franchise’s die-hard fans.

At the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, three-fers from Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood helped RCB bowl out PBKS for 101 in 14.1 overs. An unbeaten 56 from Phil Salt would RCB chase down the target in exactly ten overs and book their spot in the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3.

“We have had a lot of practice sessions throughout the tournament, so one day of not practising won’t harm you. I always thank RCB fans, not only in Chinnaswamy, but wherever we go, we feel it’s our home ground. We love you, so keep supporting us. One more game and let’s celebrate together,” said Patidar in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He then lavished rich praise on Suyash’s ability to bamboozle the PBKS batters in the middle overs. “I think we were clear in our plans on how we have to bowl. I think the fast bowlers used the surface really well. The way Suyash chipped in, the way he bowled his lines and lengths, that was really good.”

“As a captain, I am clear about his bowling. He has to target the stumps; that’s his strength. His wrong ‘un is difficult to read for the batters. I always want to give him clear ideas, I don’t want to confuse him. I am okay if he concedes a few runs (in the process).”

Patidar also heaped praise on Salt, the big-hitting opener from England. “The way he (Salt) is batting in most of the matches. The way he is giving starts, I am a big fan of him. It’s a treat to watch him from the dugout. That’s really good.”

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer stated that his confidence was still high despite the drubbing they received in Qualifier 1, adding that they need to have relook at their batting plans. PBKS will have another shot at entering the final when they meet the winner of the Eliminator in the Qualifier 2 clash at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“Not a day to forget, but got to go back to the drawing board. We lost a lot of wickets (in the first innings). There’s a lot to go back and study on. I am not doubting my decisions, to be honest. Whatever we did in terms of planning, outside of the ground, whatever (planning) we did, I think it was on point.”

“Just that we couldn’t execute it on the field. Can’t even blame the bowlers, as it was a low total to defend. We’ve got to work on our batting, especially on this wicket. In all the games we have played here, there has been some variable bounce.”

“We can’t give such reasons because we are professionals at the end of the day, and we have to bat according to the situation, and we have to live up to it. We have lost the battle, but not the war,” he concluded.