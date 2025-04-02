IPL 2025: Boys actually played their roles well, says skipper Iyer as PBKS dismantle LSG

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings delivered a statement performance, bulldozing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday. Leading from the front, the Punjab skipper emphasized the importance of mindset over team combinations after his side outclassed LSG in all facets of the game.

Punjab Kings certainly played with the winning mindset that their captain spoke about. From the first over, they seized control of the contest, never allowing LSG to find their rhythm. Opting to bowl first, PBKS struck early through Arshdeep Singh, who sent the dangerous Mitchell Marsh packing for a golden duck. With that early breakthrough, Punjab’s bowlers applied relentless pressure, stifling the hosts at every turn.

“This is the start we required. Boys actually played their roles well, they contributed to the best of their ability, and whatever we planned, they executed it to the fullest. To be honest, there is no right combination. The camaraderie and synergy has to click at the right time,” Iyer said after Punjab’s dominant victory.

Knowing Rishabh Pant’s historical struggles against Glenn Maxwell, Iyer introduced the Australian off-spinner early in the power-play, a move that worked like clockwork. Maxwell forced Pant into a false shot, dismissing the LSG captain cheaply and further derailing the home side’s innings.

LSG’s recovery efforts were spearheaded by Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni, who stitched together a 54-run stand to inject some life into the innings. Pooran’s explosive 44 off 30 balls threatened to turn the tide, but Yuzvendra Chahal provided yet another game-changing moment, inducing a mistimed lofted shot that found Maxwell at long-off.

Badoni carried the innings forward, finding an aggressive partner in Abdul Samad, whose 12-ball 27 lifted LSG to a fighting total of 171/7. However, the total proved far from enough against a Punjab side brimming with confidence.

Prabhsimran Singh ensured there were no hiccups in the chase, blasting 69 off just 34 deliveries. His ferocious stroke play left LSG bowlers scrambling for answers as Punjab raced to 84/2 in no time.

Iyer, unfazed and ever-composed, anchored the innings with a fluent unbeaten 52 off 30 balls, while Nehal Wadhera played the finisher’s role to perfection. Wadhera’s blistering 43 off 25 balls ensured Punjab sailed home with 22 balls to spare, securing their second straight win of the tournament.

“All teams have the potential to win the game, you just need to have a similar mindset of wanting to win – that is what we always talk about. I always try to be in the present, and this innings is history for me. I just want to focus on the next one now,” he concluded.