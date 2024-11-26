IPL 2025 Auction: 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to be signed in tournament’s history

History was made on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Auction as the 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to be signed in the league’s history here at the Abady Al Johar Arena on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, secured his services for a price of Rs 1.10 crore. With a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Delhi Capitals (DC) opened the bidding, followed by RR at Rs 35 lakh. The teams exchanged bids, driving the price past Rs1 crore. RR prevailed in the history-making moment with a winning bid of Rs 1.10 crore after an intense contest with DC.

Suryavanshi, who hails from Samastipur in Bihar, recently grabbed attention by becoming the youngest batter to score an international century. He achieved this milestone in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai, smashing 104 off 62 balls. His 58-ball century was the fastest by an Indian in Youth Tests and the second-fastest globally.

Earlier this year, Suryavanshi made headlines when he debuted in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar at just 12, becoming the youngest player in India’s premier First-Class tournament.

His acquisition has come as the auction nears its end. Alongside the 13-year-old, Eshan Malinga’s signing was another one that caught the eye as the 23-year-old was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.20 crore, starting at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Malinga, a Sri Lankan pacer, has played for Jaffna Kings in the LPL and impressed in the Emerging T20 Asia Cup with his new-ball skills. He is also part of the Sri Lanka A programme and trained at the MRF Pace Foundation earlier this year.