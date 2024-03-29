IPL 2024: MI skipper Hardik Pandya’s wife trolled over team’s poor performance

Mumbai Indian (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya’s wife and actress Natasa Stankovic was brutally trolled by MI fans on Friday.

The trolls came heavily on the wife of the MI captain with their lewd comments on the Serbian model after MI’s poor start in the IPL 2024.

Stankovic is a Serbian dancer, model and actress who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Satyagraha’ film directed by Prakash Jha. She was also seen in the reality show Big Boss season 8.

Advertisement

The MI followers were already upset over the transfer of captaincy from Rohit Sharma to former Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya. Even this change saw a fall in social media followers for the Mumbai franchise.

In the first two games of the IPL 2024, Pandya (30) was even booed during the toss and there was a chant of Rohit Sharma’s name during the toss at both of the away venues.

After the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, MI co-owner Anant Ambani and the Indian All-rounder were seen making serious discussions which were later joined by former captain Sharma.

Even the former GT captain’s decision was under the radar of MI fans, as in one video that went viral, Pandya was seen giving orders to the star MI player Rohit Sharma while setting the field.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will next play their game against Rajasthan Royals on April 1 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.