IPL 2024: DC v KKR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to make it two wins in two matches as they face an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 16 of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

The two teams clashed 32 times in the IPL so far with KKR winning 16 times and one game has resulted in no result for both teams.

DC v KKR Head-to-Head 32:

Delhi Capitals – 15

Kolkata Knight Riders – 16

No result – 1

DC v KKR match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

DC v KKR match venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Live broadcast of DC v KKR match on television in India: DC v KKR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of DC v KKR will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui, Kuldeep Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Nitish Rana