IPL 2023: They beat us thrice last year, today was a revenge of sorts, says RR’s Hetmyer after win over GT

Following the three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer said that he practices for such situations with a mindset that his side is a few wickets down and needs 100 runs in eight overs.

Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer’s explosive knocks allowed RR to make a terrific comeback and win the game by three wickets against GT in the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. “I do not have any words. Difficult to win against these guys, they beat us thrice last year but today was sort of a revenge. I practise these situations, it helps when you practise with that mindset of knowing we are a few wickets down and chasing 100 with 8 overs to go. (On Noor Ahmad bowling the final over) I was actually pretty happy to be honest, he bowled well throughout so the first ball all I was thinking about was getting that double and take it from there,” said Hetmyer in a post-match presentation.

Hetmyer has been an excellent finisher for RR in the past two IPL seasons. Last season, he scored 314 runs in 15 matches at an average of 44.86 and a strike rate of 153.92. He scored one fifty last year, with the best score of 59*. This year, he has been extremely consistent in IPL so far. He has scored 183 runs in five innings at an average of 183.00 and a strike rate of 184.84. Hetmyer has finished unbeaten four times out of five innings this season and has a fifty to his name.

Put to bat first by RR, GT posted 177/7 in their 20 overs. After the fall of Wriddhiman Saha (4) and Sai Sudharshan (20), GT was reduced to 32/2.

A 59-run stand for the third wicket between Shubman Gill (45 off 34 balls with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Hardik Pandya (28 off 19 balls with three fours and a six) helped GT find their way back into the game.

Later, knocks from David Miller (46 in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Abhinav Manohar (27 in 13 balls with three sixes) helped GT reach a competitive total. The duo put on 45 run stand for the fifth wicket.

Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for RR, taking 2/25 in his four overs. Trent Boult, Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal got a wicket each.

In the chase of 178, RR did not have a good start and at one point they were reduced to 55/4 in 10.3 overs after Yashaswi Jaiswal (1), Jos Buttler (0), Devdutt Paddikal (26) and Riyan Parag (5) were dismissed quickly.

The duo of Sanju Samson (60 in 32 balls with three fours and six sixes) and Shimron Hetymer helped RR get back in the game with a 59-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Small cameos came from Dhruv Jurel (18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10). Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 56 in 26 balls with two fours and five sixes to seal a three-wicket win with four balls to go.

Mohammed Shami (3/25) impressed with the ball for GT. Rashid Khan also took 2/46 in four overs. Hardik Pandya and Noor Ahmed got a wicket each.

Shimron clinched the ‘Player of the Match’ title for his explosive fifty.

With this win, RR is at the top of the table with four wins and a loss in five games. They have a total of eight points. GT is at the third position with three wins and two losses in five matches. They have a total of six points.

Brief Scores- Rajasthan Royals: 179/7 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 60(32), Shimron Hetmyer 56(26)* and Mohammed Shami 3/25) vs Gujarat Titans: 177/7 (David Miller 46, Shubman Gill 45; Sandeep Sharma 2-25).