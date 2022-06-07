IPL 2023: Released and Retained players List

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 came to an end on May 29 when Gujarat Titans took on Rajasthan Royals in the epic final at Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans in the amazing final match fetch their first IPL title in the very first season after getting the operational rights.

The two newly added teams did exceptionally well throughout the tournament. While Gujarat ended their campaign winning the tournament, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made an exit in the eliminator.

But most of the important teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings hit their all-time low performances. Mumbai remained at the bottom of the points table, and Chennai ended their rusty campaign in a low position in the points table.

However, all the teams would make strategies for the next IPL season to do their best. The planning process for the IPL 2023 will begin shortly for all the teams but every team will start analyzing the player’s performances and many players might be Retained & Released.

Here is the list of the players who might be Retained & Released in IPL 2023

RCB Retained and Released Players

Retained Players – Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahamad, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Finn Allen, Rajat Patidar.

-Released Players – Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey.

CSK Retained and Released Players

Retained Players – MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, N Jagadeesan, Devon Conway, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, Simarjeet Singh, K Bhagath Varma

Released Players – Robin Uthappa, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Santner.

MI Retained and Released Player

Retained Players – Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Basil Thampi, Mayank Markande, Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Dewald Brevis, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohammad Arshad Khan (injured/replaced Kumar Kartikeya Singh), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen

Released Players – Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Ramandeep Singh.

DC Retained and Released Players –

Retained Players – Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Yash Dhull, David Warner, Chetan Sakariya, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Sarfaraz Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Mitch Marsh, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Ashwin Hebbar, Vicky Ostwal

Released Players – KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi

KKR Retained and Released Players

Retained Players – Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Rasikh Dar, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Abhijeet Tomar, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Rinku Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Venkatesh Iyer, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav

Released Players – Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith

PBKS Retained and Released Players –

Retained Players – Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Raj Bawa, Harpreet Brar, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Sandeep Sharma, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell

Released Players – Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh.

GT Retained and Released Players

Retained Players – Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Gurkeerat Singh.

Released Players – Varun Aaron

LSG Retained and Released Players

Retained Players – KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Mark Wood (injured/replaced by Andrew Tye), Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan

Released Players – Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis

SRH Retained and Released Players

Retained Players – Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Romario Shepherd, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Released Players – Glenn Phillips