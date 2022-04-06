IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik taking ‘one step at a time’ in RCB’s quest for title

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is relishing his role as a finisher in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Tuesday, the stylish batter helped RCB beat Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling encounter.

The 37-year-old is looking to go “one step at a time” as he aspires to see RCB lift the IPL trophy.

“One step at a time,” Karthik tweeted pictures on Wednesday from the win.

Meanwhile, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli also reserved special praise for Karthik soon after the team won its game.

Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed stitched a gusty partnership to help RCB revive from 87 for 5 in a chase of 170.

“Back to back W. Top knock by DK & Shahbaz,” Kohli wrote on the KOO app.

Coming to the match, after the revival the equation was down to 15 of the final two overs as Karthik wrapped the chase in style while remaining unbeaten on 44 off 23 balls. Harshal Patel hit the final six to take RCB home.

RCB will next meet Mumbai Indians on Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.