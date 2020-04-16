The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was due to be played from March 29 this year before getting postponed to April 15, has now been suspended till further notice, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Thursday.

In an official statement, Shah said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the “evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19” and the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed in India till May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

NEWS : IPL 2020 suspended till further notice More details here – https://t.co/ZmC2xndkUN pic.twitter.com/zWVIeI61hK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2020

“Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice,” Shah said.

“The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so,” the secretary added.

Shah has further added that the governing body would continue to monitor the current situation and would review a potential start date with all the stakeholders. He reiterated that the board would work in accordance with the government guidelines and protocols.

“BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies,” Shah said in the statement.