Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday strolled to a nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult wreaked havoc on the DC batting lineup, restricting them to 110 for 9 wickets and Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 72 saw helped them overhaul the target with nearly six overs to spare.

With two points from this win Mumbai’s tally has gone up to 18, with one match still to play, and they have qualified for the playoffs. Delhi are placed third with 14 points, the same as Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are second and have a better net run rate than Delhi.

Kishan hit eight fours and three sixes off 47 balls and shared a 68-run opening partnership with Quinton de Kock before putting up 43 for the second with Suryakumar Yadav at the Dubai International Stadium.

Earlier, Boult and Bumrah took three wickets each as they decimated the DC batting lineup. DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw both fell to Trent Boult in the first three overs after which captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant held on until the 11th over. Iyer was eventually was stumped off Rahul Chahar in the 11th over after which Bumrah ran through the DC batting order.

Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Harshal Patel all fell to him and DC were left 87/7 wickets at the end of the 16th over. Kagiso Rabada led the effort from the lower middle order and took them past the 100-run mark.

Brief scores: DC 110/9 wkts in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 25, Rishabh Pant 21; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17) lost to MI 111/1 wkts in 14.2 overs (Ishan Kishan 75 not out, Quinton de Kock 26; Anrich Nortje 1/25) by nine wkts