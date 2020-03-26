India opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday said he is hoping that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League might happen after the deadly COVID-19 pandemic stops spreading its wrath across the globe and in India.

Rohit’s remarks came during a video chat on Instagram with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. “At some stage, when things settle down, it might happen, who knows,” the Mumbai Indians and IPL’s most successful skipper was seen saying.

Both, Rohit and Pietersen were also seen speaking about how their quarantine days are being spent. India’s limited-overs vice-captain has been a vocal advocate of self-isolation amid the global outbreak of novel coronavirus and was seen echoing the same in the video chat with Pietersen.

After their initial reluctance to reschedule it, the BCCI on March 13 had announced the postponement of the IPL 2020 from March 29 to April 15.

With India in the middle of a 21-day lockdown till April 14 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, IPL 2020 has been forced to face an existential crisis as the April 15 start looks highly unlikely now.

On the day the nationwide lockdown was announced, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, too, had failed to give clarity on the fate of this year’s cash-rich tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has already affected more than 600 people in India and killed 14.

There were speculations that the BCCI might go ahead with a rescheduled IPL during the August-September window later this year. But the BCCI president has ruled out the possibility, considering the Future Tour Programme (FTP).