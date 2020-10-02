After the humiliating defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has said that the team management will discuss if they should field one extra bowler in the upcoming matches.

“I won’t say it is frustrating, but obviously it is disappointing. We made some mistakes and it is important that we come back stronger,” Rahul said during the post match presentation ceremony.

“The wicket looked good with the new ball. Don’t know if it slowed after that. Another bowling option would be nice — an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. We will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler,” said the 28-year-old.

Rahul, who had been the owner of the orange cap, lost the top spot in the run scorer’s list to his teammate Mayank Agarwal. However, he refused to pay attention as long as it was a Punjab player to wear the orange cap.

“Until that Orange cap stays with Kings XI, I’m happy. He has (Agarwal) worked very hard and deserves the cap. But I’m sure I’ll take it off him soon,” he joked.

Mumbai Indians rode on a complete team performance to beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite a sloppy start, Rohit Sharma’s 45-ball 70 and fiery knocks from Kieron Pollard (47 off 20 balls) and Hardik Pandya (30 off 11) down the order helped Mumbai Indians in posting 191/4 at the end of the 20 overs.

Chasing, Kings XI Punjab never looked on course as the Mumbai bowlers kept hindering their efforts with regular wickets. Jasprit Bumrah with his 2/18 was the main architect of Mumbai’s defence. He got able support from all the other bowlers as well.