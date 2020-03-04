The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence from 29 March. The preparations for the richest cricketing league in the world have reached its peak. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a few changes to the league this year that also includes the third umpire calling no-balls. To inform the franchise of any further changes, BCCI has sent a circular to the various franchises which reveal that capped and overseas players can be loaned during the tournament this season.

It is worth highlighting that the concept had been introduced in the IPL last year itself but was restricted to only uncapped players. However, the facility was not shown much interest by the various franchises as there were very limited options to take benefit of. Consequently, BCCI has decided to lift the restrictions this year and capped and overseas players can also be loaned.

“Only players who have played in less than two complete matches in the playing XI or as a concussion replacement during the season may be subject to a player loan. The loan window will start at 9 am on the day following the 28th match scheduled for the season or once all the teams have played 7 matches each, whichever is later,” a part of the circular that BCCI had sent out to all the franchises participating in the league read according to Cricbuzz.

Prize Money halved

In yet another massive change, BCCI has decided to reduce the prize money for winning and runner-up teams. The winner of the IPL 2020 will get Rs 10 Crore, unlike the last year’s winners who had been given Rs 20 Crore prize money.

The prize money for runners up as well as the third and fourth-placed teams will also be decreased. In addition, a couple of teams have also confirmed that they will debate the same issues with the authorities.