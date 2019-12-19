Swashbuckling Australian opener and former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Chriss Lynn has been sold to Mumbai Indians at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction in Kolkata on Wednesday, while KKR bought England captain Eoin Morgan at a price of INR 5.25 crore.

In what became first major buy by any team, the Nita Ambai & Company bought Lynn at his price of INR 2 crore as no franchises showed much interest in him.

Morgan, with the base price of INR 1.25 crore, will be heading for his second stint with the Kolkata franchise. Deli Capitals were on the race to rope his service but eventually lost their interest as KKR went ahead with the bidding.

Other than Lynn, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn and swashbuckling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have been shortlisted for the highest base price of Indian National Rupees (INR) 2 crore.

Alongside Steyn and Maxwell, Australian cricketers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Chris Lynn have been kept in the bracket of the highest base price. Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has also been shortlisted in this bracket.

Robin Uthappa, with the base price of INR 1.5 crore, is the highest-priced Indian player. The former Karnataka batsman was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year. England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Chris Woakes, Kane Williamson and Shaun Marsh are among the overseas players in this bracket.

Former KKR players Yusuf Pathan, Piyush Chawla and Jaydev Unadkat have set a base price of INR 1 crore. A total of 20 foreign cricketers have been shortlisted for the base price of 1 crore.

The United States of America (USA) pacer Ali Khan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacer Zahoor Khan and Scotland’s George Munsey are the three cricketers from Associate Nations. All the three are placed with a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Deepak Hooda with the base price of Rs 40 lakh is the uncapped Indian player with the highest base price. The Baroda all-rounder has an experience of 61 IPL games and was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg, Tilak Varma and Ravi Bishnoi are some of the Under-19 Indian players who will be part of Kolkata’s auction.