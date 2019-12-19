Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has been sold to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Apart from RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) engaged in the bidding war for Finch before the Bangalore-based franchise roped him in at a price of INR 4.4 crore.

Before the Australian skipper, his countrymate Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians at a base price of INR 2 crore. England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was sold to KKR at a price of INR 5.25 crore. The World Cup-winning skipper, who had a base price of INR 1.25 crore is heading for his second stint at Kolkata.

More about IPL 2020 auction:

Of the 997 cricketers who had registered for the upcoming auction, 338 were been selected. Among the players who will go under the hammers, 190 are Indians and 143 are from different overseas countries. There will be 3 cricketers from the Associate Nations as well.

Australia, with 37 players in the shortlisted candidates, will have the highest representation after India. They will be followed by South Africa with 23 players, 22 from England, 19 from the West Indies, 18 from New Zealand and 14 from Sri Lanka and five from Bangladesh.

Six players namely, Vinay Kumar, Ashoke Dinda, Matthew Wade, Robin Bist, Sanjay Yadav and Jake Weatherald were included at the last minutes before the auction.

The United States of America (USA) pacer Ali Khan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacer Zahoor Khan and Scotland’s George Munsey are the three cricketers from Associate Nations.