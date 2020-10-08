Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has heaped praises on young cricketers Devdutt Padikkal and Ravi Bishnoi for their performance in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Padikkal has shown great form so and has amassed 178 runs in the five innings he has played so far.

Bishnoi, on the other hand, has emerged as a real for the Kings XI Punjab where he has scalped four wickets in five innings he has bowled. However, more than his wickets, his economical spells have impressed everyone the most.

“Ravi Bishnoi and Devdutt Padikkal, both have shown great character. As I said earlier, I would’ve liked Parthiv Patel to open, but that is out of the picture now. Looking at the future, I am impressed by Devdutt Padikkal and Ravi Bishnoi’s performance,” said Nehra while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad both will be desperate to get back to the winning ways on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium.

While Kings XI Punjab have witnessed some great individual performances not translating into two points for them, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a story of all-round failure whenever they have lost this season.

KL Rahul’s team are currently languishing at the bottom with just two points from five matches, while Hyderabad are at sixth with two points more.

A concern for Kings XI Punjab has been the failure of their middle-order. Thus, most of the batting remains dependable on the opening pair of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell seems nowhere near his usual brilliance.

In bowling, other than Mohamed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin, no one has performed as per expectations.

For Hyderabad as well, the problem in middle and lower-middle order looms large with. Their bowling has been mediocre to say the least and with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s departure due to injury, the misery is likely to continue for David Warner’s men.