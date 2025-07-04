IOA governance issues, doping spike threaten India’s bid for 2036 Olympics

India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games has gathered momentum, but two persistent challenges — its rising doping violations and a long-running governance impasse within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) — could cast a shadow over its aspirations.

Days after Kirsty Coventry took charge of the IOC, a high-powered Indian delegation visited the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne this week to initiate “continuous dialogue” as part of its pitch to bring the Olympics to Ahmedabad.

Led by IOA president PT Usha and Gujarat sports minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with officials of the sports ministry, the delegation underlined India’s demographic advantage and economic growth as compelling reasons for hosting the Games. With over 600 million young citizens, India projected the Olympics as a catalyst for “socio-economic development, innovation and youth pride.”

However, it has been learnt from reliable sources that the IOC representation, headed by Director General Christophe De Kepper and Olympic Games Executive Director, Christophe Dubi, raised serious concerns during the meeting, particularly around two key subjects — the surge in doping cases in India and the unresolved crisis within the IOA.

In the recent few years, India has witnessed a significant spike in dope cases. In 2023 alone, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reported 213 adverse analytical findings (AAFs) in samples tested by India’s National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) — the highest in the world. This follows a similar trend from 2022, when India again led globally with over 100 positive results. To curb the menace, the international body has urged India to implement immediate and robust anti-doping measures to restore credibility to its sporting ecosystem.

In parallel, governance troubles continue to plague the IOA. The appointment of CEO Raghuram Iyer, mandated by the new IOA constitution drafted under the supervision of the Supreme Court with IOC inputs, is stuck in a deadlock.

In contrast to IOA chief PT Usha’s claims that due process was followed, the executive board has refused to ratify Iyer’s appointment, raising objections over salary terms and scope of authority. The dispute has affected administrative functions with infrequent executive board meetings and the General Assembly has not convened since 2022 while financial approvals remain stalled.

The IOC, which had previously warned that strong National Olympic Committees are a prerequisite for serious Olympic bids, has reiterated that India must urgently resolve its internal discord. The situation has already led to the suspension of the IOC’s solidarity grant for India and undermined the IOA’s functioning at a time when the country aspires to beat its competitors in the race to host the 2036 Summer Games.