To help the countrymen fight the pandemic Coronavirus, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has contributed a sum of Rs 71, 14,002 to the PM-CARES Fund, as per a report in IANS.

“In these challenging times, the coming together of the Olympic family to support the nation’s need once again reinforces our belief that we shall always come out stronger to serve sports and make the nation proud,” IOA said in a statement as quoted by IANS.

The virus COVID-19, which has killed more than 53,000 across the globe, has claimed at least 53 lives in India so far apart from affecting over 2,000 in the country. In order to stop the spread of the virus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already called for a 21-day lockdown which will conclude on April 14.

Meanwhile, the IOC on Wednesday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to curb the rise of novel coronavirus and promote the Olympics as a symbol of human resilience.

“Your Excellency, please allow me to thank you very much for your continuing support. Wishing you and all the people of India good health, and all the best in your efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus,” said IOC President Thomas Bach in a letter which was shared on Twitter by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Notably, the Tokyo Olympics which was scheduled to happen in July this year will now happen between 23 July and 8 August in 2021 in the wake of the novel Coronavirus. The same was announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday after a meeting of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee.