In a recent development, the captain of the Indian women’s hockey team Rani Rampal has been nominated for the ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ by the sport’s governing body- International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Overall, a total of 25 players were nominated for this award from their respective sports from their concerned international federations. However, it is Rampal who has been nominated as the FIH recommended her name for not only her outstanding performances on the field but her ability to lead the team by example. The same was confirmed by Hockey India in a release.

“We at Hockey India are elated by the news of Rani being nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year 2019. She indeed is a huge inspiration to many in the country and has made her own mark in the sport,” stated Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President of Hockey India as quoted by PTI.

The winner of the title would now be decided by online voting which is scheduled to close on 30 January,

“We hope this nomination comes as an inspiration to many other aspiring players who wish to emulate Rani’s success. We urge all hockey fans to vote for Rani and also continue to support Rani and the Indian Women’s Team as they prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” President of Hockey India further said.

It is worth highlighting that Rani played a vital role in helping India qualify for the first time in successive Olympic Games.

Notably, this will be the 6th edition of the ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ initiative.

In the previous edition, Acrobatic Gymnastics couple Mariia Chernova and Georgii Pataraia (Russia) had won the title ahead of Powerlifter Jennifer Thompson who finished second.