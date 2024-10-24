Indian hockey great Rani Rampal announces retirement; HI retires Jersey No 28

Former India hockey team captain Rani Rampal announced her retirement on Thursday, signing off a 16-year glorious career during which she rose to become an inspiration for overcoming financial struggles and patriarchy despite hailing from a small town in Haryana where her father worked as a cart-puller.

Rani, 29, made her debut as a 14-year-old prodigy and scored 205 goals from her 254 appearances for the country. One of India’s most decorated hockey stars, Rani’s career will forever be remembered for inspiring the women’s team to its best-ever finish at the Olympics — a fourth place at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

“It’s been an outstanding journey. I never thought I would play for so long for India. I have seen a lot of poverty from childhood but my focus was always to do something, to represent the country,” Rani said.

“The journey was full of ups and downs but happy that I played for India played for our national flag that is something to cheer alway and precious as well when I started it not and easy task the family I come from the support I got was immense,” she added.

A recipient of the Arjuna Award in 2016, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2020 and Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian award, in the same year, Rani’s decision comes days after she was roped in as the national coach for sub-junior women players.

The 29-year-old has also joined Soorma Hockey Club, representing Haryana and Punjab in the revamped Hockey India League, as the mentor of its women’s team.

Hailing from Shahabad, considered a cradle of Indian hockey, Rani was initially rejected by a district level coach for being malnourished as a child but she overcame all obstacles, including initial hesitation from a conservative family, to become the youngest hockey player to turn up for India as a 14-year-old.

“It was a tough to take this decision, especially when you have played 15-16 years for the country. But after much thought I felt it was the right time. Already, I have started my new innings as a mentor for the Delhi team in the women’s HIL,” said the forward.

“It was tough but finally I thought that it’s time. I have no regrets in my life. But I still feel proud I got the honour to represent the country for so many years,” she added.

Under Rani’s leadership, the Indian team qualified for the quarterfinal of the 2018 World Cup in London and also won the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games. She also led the team to victory in the 2019 FIH Series Finals and was a key contributor in the Indian team’s back-to-back appearance in the Olympics. However, Rani’s dreams of finishing on the Olympic podium remained unfulfilled as the women’s team ended a heart-breaking fourth in Tokyo in 2021.

Rani also thanked her family, and her coach Baldev Singh, for supporting her in her career after she stood her ground to pursue hockey.

“There are plenty of people who supported me in my career. The family comes first. My family has seen a lot of poverty, had to struggle a lot. My father was poor but his thinking was very rich. He gave me the opportunity to play and make my name.”

“My coach Baldev (Singh) sir has a big role to play in my life. I got a very good teacher. I am lucky to have a coach like Baldev sir. He guided and taught me life lessons also besides hockey.”

Post Tokyo, injuries plagued her career, ruling her out of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup and the Commonwealth Games in 2022. While she made a brief return to the national team in 2023, she wasn’t picked from the Asian Games squad.

Last year, Rani became the first Indian woman hockey player to have a stadium named after her.

Hockey India retires Jersey No 28

Hockey India has officially retired jersey number 28 as a mark of respect to the legendary player. The announcement came moments after Rani confirmed her decision to hang her boots. The official social media handle of Hockey India released a 19-second video with the caption, “Rani Rampal’s Number 28 jersey will be etched in history, a tribute to her remarkable career.”