Inter-department National Hockey: Steel Plant Sports Board continue good run

Defending champions Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), runners-up Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and Steel Plant Sports Board (SPSB) took their winning run into another day, recording their second wins respectively in the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship ‘24 at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri, here on Friday.

Scoring two wins in a row has virtually brightened their chances of making the next round from Pool A and B respectively

The day began with PSPB (Petroleum) carving out a 4-3 win over Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Pool A. The game was decided with Sumit Kumar (55th – p.c, 56th) netting a brace in the last five minutes of play.

Earlier, Talwinder Singh netted a brace (15th – p.c & 29th) opening the account for the Petroleum team and Mohd. Saif Khan (36th – p.s, 43rd – p.s) and Somkar Gopi Kumar (37th) scored for SAI and put up a good fight.

In the other Pool A match, Central Secretariat bounced back from the opening day loss and downed Central Board Of Direct Taxes 3-2 and recorded their first win.

Pool B witnessed totally one-sided matches on Friday.

Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) thrashed Canara Bank 14-0. Pardeep Singh and Gursahibjit Singh contributed three goals each. Amandeep Lakra, Jasjit Singh Kular, Yuvraj Walmiki, Darshan Vibhav Gawkar, Shivam Anand, Simranjot Singh scored one each while Joginder Singh netted a double.

The last match of the day also in Pool B was another one-sided affair Steel Plant Sports Board netting a 12-3 win over Sports Authority Of Gujarat – Hockey Academy. The Gujarat team lost their second match.

Ajaykumar Baria, Chudasama Jaypalsinh and Bhuriya Premkumar scored three goals for Gujarat after Junul Purti (7th) opened the account for Steel Plant Sports Board. Thereafter, it was the Steel Plant team who took over the scoring with Sem Munda, Dilbar Barla, Bara Rabi, and Abdul Qadir scoring two goals each and Lakra Sandeep, Mohmad Shahid and Barla Bishal netted a goal each

RESULTS:

Pool-A: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSCB): 4 (Talwinder SINGH 15th – p.c, 29th; Sumit Kumar 55th – p.c, 56th) bt Sports Authority Of India (SAI): 3 (Mohd. Saif Khan 36th – p.s, 43rd – p.s; SONKAR Gopi Kumar37th). HT: 2-0

Pool-A: Central Secretariat: 3 (Mohd Shariq 8th – p.c, 42nd – p.s; Aniket Gurav 36th – p.c) bt Central Board Of Direct Taxes: 2 (Pranam Gowda Y.M 50th – p.c, 53rd – p.c). HT: 1-0

Pool-B: Canara Bank: 0 lost to Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB): 14 (Pardeep Singh 2nd, 26th; 31st – p.c; Amandeep Lakra 6th – p.c; Gursahibjit Singh 8th, 48th, 49th; Jasjit Singh Kular 15th; Yuvraj Walmiki 29th; Joginder Singh 39th – p.c, 46th – p.s; Darshan Vibhav Gawkar 40th; Shivam Anand 53rd; Simranjot Singh 58th). HT: 0-6

Pool-B: Sports Authority Of Gujarat – Hockey Academy: 3 (Ajaykumar Baria 10th – p.s; Chudasama Jaypalsinh 11th; Bhuriya Premkumar 59th – p.c ) lost to Steel Plant Sports Board: 12 (Junul Purti 7th, Sem Munda 19th – p.c, 29th – p.c; Dilbar Barla 27th, 30th; Bara Rabi 37th, 57th; Lakra Sandeep 40th; Mohmad Shahid 44th; Abdul Qadir 48th, 49th; Barla Bishal 56th). HT: 2-5.