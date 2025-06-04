Injury replacement to IPL-winning captain – Rajat Patidar earns Kohli’s pat & bat

Three seasons ago, Rajat Patidar was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as an injury replacement for Luvnith Sisodia, after he failed to find a buyer during the 2022 IPL auction. Patidar was earlier released by the same franchise ahead of the auction.

Like any unheralded domestic cricketer, the Madhya Pradesh batter had to prove himself for a place in the playing XI, and the century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the playoffs proved to be the turning point of his career.

Patidar was subsequently retained ahead of the 2023 season but missed it due to an Achilles heel injury. He scored 395 runs from 13 innings in IPL 2024. With Faf du Plessis leaving the franchise, Patidar was named captain for the 2025 season.

With the franchise’s former captain Virat Kohli backing him, Patidar was spot on in his leadership as RCB dominated throughout the IPL 2025 to finish in the top two after the league stage – first time after 2016.

On Tuesday, after leading the franchise to a first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their 18 years of existence, Patidar earned special praise from Kohli, who summed up the 32-year-old right-hander’s journey at RCB with a one-liner.

“What a turnaround. Injury replacement to IPL-winning captain, bloody hell, that’s a turnaround,” said Kohli after entering the dressing room with former teammate AB de Villiers by his side.

The 36-year-old India stalwart then presented Patidar with one of his bats which the RCB skipper accepted with a kiss on the willow.

Reflecting on the historic win, Kohli hailed the contribution of the entire group, saying, “A full bunch of match winners – people stepping out of different stages and putting their hands up to get the job done for the team and just having that hunger and confidence in them.”

“These guys have a different mindset. They are made differently. They are taking up the job so well. Rajat led from the front and led with composure. His bowling changes, along with his calmness under pressure, were absolutely phenomenal throughout the tournament. And he’s just got this really balanced personality, which really helps him to stay calm.

“And Jitesh (Sharma) as well as excited. He’s a brilliant cricketing brain. You could see the way he stepped up in the most crucial moment of the game. Two good friends from Madhya Pradesh, getting the job done for RCB. They’re going to have a really good time in Bangalore and back home as well,” he said while reserving special praise for local boy Mayank Agarwal.

“You could wear that badge with pride of RCB. That thing can never go away from a Bangalore boy.”

In response, Mayank quipped, “You’re playing for Bangalore for 18 years. I can tell you one thing: the city is yours as much as Bangalore is for anybody else. I’m sure you have an idea, but I think in the coming days you will really experience the love from this city as well.”