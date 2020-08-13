Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez’s availability for their UEFA Europa League semifinal against Shaktar Donetsk on August 18 has come under doubt due to injury.

The Italian club have informed that Sanchez suffered a hamstring strain during Inter’s quarterfinal victory against Bayer Leverkusen earlier this week.

“Alexis Sanchez underwent medical tests this morning in Duisburg after suffering an injury during our match against Bayer Leverkusen,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The tests confirmed that he has suffered a strain in his right hamstring. His condition will continue to be reassessed over the next few days,” it added.

The Chilean forward, who only last week completed a permanent move to Inter from Manchester United, has contributed four goals and 11 assists in 31 appearances for Inter this season.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen played a tiring quarterfinal on Thursday after three goals in a span of 10 minutes were scored in the first quarter of the match itself.

The Italian giants overpowered the German team 2-1 to book their spot in the last four. Romelu Lukaku and Nicolo Barella had put Inter ahead before Kai Havertz tried to restore some pride for his team.

Barella had put Inter ahead in the 15th minute when he drove home the ball that came as a defection after Lukaku’s shot was blocked. The Belgian striker, though, could not be kept away from the nets as he extended the Nerazzurri’s lead six minutes later.

Havertz, who has been the subject of a strong interest from English Premier League club Chelsea, then made the equation interesting when he scored one for Leverkusen in the 24th minute.