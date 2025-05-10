India’s Test transition begins: Ashwin and Rohit retire—Is Kohli next?

Virat Kohli has been in red-hot form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), which was briefly suspended due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, with India set to tour England for a crucial five-Test series—marking the beginning of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle—speculation is mounting that Kohli could soon follow Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin into Test retirement.

Sources have told The Statesman that Kohli has expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket and has been in discussion with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for some time.

With his red-ball form showing a steady decline, the 36-year-old may choose to focus on ODIs, much like Rohit Sharma. Both senior players stepped away from T20 Internationals after India’s triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the Americas.

Despite being retained in the highest A+ grade in the BCCI’s latest central contracts—typically reserved for all-format players—Kohli may be reconsidering his role in the longest format. Team management and selectors, however, are reportedly eager for him to stay on at least through the England tour, especially as India prepares to play under a new captain.

England holds special significance for Kohli’s Test career. On the 2018 tour, he was the highest run-scorer across both sides, amassing 593 runs at an average of 59.30, including two centuries.

But recent red-ball performances have painted a more mixed picture. Over the past five years, Kohli has scored 1,990 runs in 37 Tests, with just three centuries. During the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy—India’s first loss in the series in a decade—Kohli showed glimpses of brilliance, including an unbeaten century in Perth, but generally struggled, accumulating only 190 runs across five matches.

In March, at an RCB event, Kohli admitted that mental fatigue has taken a toll, particularly in Test cricket. “Once you start taking on the energy and the disappointment from the outside, then you start burdening yourself… You start thinking, ‘I’ve got two or three days left on this tour, I need to make an impact now.’ And you get more desperate. That’s something I’ve surely experienced in Australia as well,” he said, offering a subtle hint at a potential exit from Tests.

Should Kohli retire ahead of the England tour, India will not only need to find a new No. 3 batter and an opener—but also a new dressing room leader.

Earlier this week, Rohit Sharma officially announced his Test retirement via social media: “Hello everyone, I would like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

The BCCI later confirmed Rohit’s Test retirement and reiterated his commitment to One Day Internationals. India’s red-ball transition is underway. How the team navigates this critical phase could define its fortunes in the years to come.