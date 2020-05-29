In a recent development, Cricket Australia (CA) has not entirely ruled out the possibility of a change in the proposed schedule for the India-Australia series owing to the coronavirus situation. The board is still keeping the door open for hosting the four Tests in “as little as one venue.”

Earlier, Cricket Australia had announced on Thursday the schedule and the venues of the four Tests in Australia at Brisbane (December 3-7), Adelaide (December 11-15), Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7) respectively.

However, CA chief executive Kevin Roberts had said the schedule could change depending upon the travel restrictions owing to the pandemic situation.

“That (schedule) assumes that state borders are open to domestic travel. It may be that circumstances dictate that when the time comes maybe we can only use one or two venues, we really don’t know any of that yet,” he told reporters on Friday.

“There is a lot of variables based on whether we have four venues in four states or as little as one venue in one state. There’s endless scenarios and possibilities…”

Soon after the announcement of the schedule, the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) chief Christina Matthews has criticised CA for choosing Brisbane over Perth as one of the venues for the Test matches. However, CA executive explained that last time Gabba was overlooked and to strike a balance Perth was not considered this time around.