The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will host all of India’s home matches in the FIH Pro League which will be held from January 11 to June 28, 2020, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed on Monday.

India will be hosting the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and New Zealand over the course of the league. Their first opponent will be the Netherlands and the tie will be played on January 18 and 19. This will be followed by matches against Belgium (February 8 and 9) and Australia (February 21 and 22).

Their first away tie will be against Germany on April 25 and 26 after which they play Great Britain on May 2 and 3. The league then returns to India for the last time with the matches against New Zealand scheduled for May 23 and 24. India’s final ties will be in Argentina (June 5 and 6) and Spain (June 13 and 14).

The Pro League will feature 144 matches overall in the coming season. The opening match on January 11 will be between the Netherlands and China at the Wujin Hockey Stadium in Changzhou.