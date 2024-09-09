India’s Nida Anjum becomes youngest rider to complete FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors

Nida Anjum Chelat, the 22-year-old equestrian from Kerala, created history by becoming the youngest rider in the world to complete the prestigious FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors in Monpazier, France.

Nida has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian woman to complete the Endurance Championship. Competing against 118 riders from 40 countries, she has solidified her place in Indian equestrian history with this remarkable accomplishment. This prestigious event, conducted by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), is a landmark moment for Indian equestrian sports. Nida’s remarkable journey saw her navigate a rigorous vetting process and tough competition from global equestrian powerhouses such as the UAE, Bahrain, Spain, France, Italy, etc, countries known for their deep-rooted equestrian traditions and facilities. A total of 45 participants only successfully managed to complete the race.

Riding her 12-year-old mare, Petra del Rey, Nida completed the 160 km course in just 10 hours and 23 minutes overcoming challenges that included six gruelling loops, with distances ranging from 20 to 38 km. During the championship, 73 horses were eliminated.

The competition, renowned for its extreme demands on endurance, skill, and the synergy between horse and rider, required competitors to complete six challenging loops with rest periods, where the health and fitness of the horses were critically assessed. Nida finished 61st in the first stage, 56th in the second, 41st in the third stage, 36th in the fourth stage, 27th in the fifth stage and completed the championship at an impressive 17th place overall, with an average speed of 16.09 km per hour. With the Indian flag adorned on her helmet and jersey, Nida carried the nation’s pride with every stride, raising the tricolour high on the global equestrian stage.

According to FEI guidelines, the welfare of the horse is of utmost importance. Both horses and riders must be fit, competent, and in good health before they are allowed to compete. The competition consisted of six loops with distances of 38.65 km, 20.22 km, 31.72 km, 20.22 km, 23.12 km, and 26.07 km, requiring an average riding speed of 18 km per hour.

The first three loops allow a 40-minute rest period for the horse each time, while the 4th and 5th loops allow 50 minutes each. After each loop, expert veterinarians assess the horses’ health and fitness. If a horse’s health is found to be compromised, the rider is disqualified.

“It has been an incredible honour to represent India at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors. The experience has been both challenging and exciting, but the support and love I’ve received have inspired me to give my best. This is a proud moment for me and my country, said Nida.

This achievement follows Nida’s historic completion of the FEI Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Juniors and Young Riders last year, where she finished a 120 km course in record time. Nida was also the first Indian woman to achieve the 3-star rider status by successfully completing the 160 km ride more than once.

Nida’s love for horses began during her childhood in Dubai, where she resides with her parents. Her passion for equestrian sports led her to win the prestigious Gold Sword at the Abu Dhabi Endurance Championship while still in the 12th grade. Her journey has been greatly shaped by her mentor, the renowned horse trainer and rider Ali Al Muhairi. Nida’s personal trainer is Takhat Singh Rao. Dr. Mohamed Shafi is her veterinary consultant. Nida is currently pursuing a Master’s in Management and International Development in Spain. A native of Malappuram District, Kerala, Nida is the daughter of Dr. Anvar Ameen Chelat, Managing Director of the Regency Group, and Minnath Anvar Ameen.

With this historic completion, Nida has once again brought immense pride to India and serves as an inspiration to aspiring equestrians across the nation.

Bahrain and UAE secured individual medals in gold and silver respectively, while France and China emerged as the team winners for gold and silver respectively.