India’s medals tally at the Asian Games on September 25

India got their first gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 when Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh claimed the top spot in the 10m air rifle men’s team event on Monday. Yet another medal of the day came in rowing with the men’s fours team securing a bronze. The men’s quadruple sculls team to won a bronze. Here is the standing of the top medal-winning countries and of India.

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People’s Republic of China 26 11 5 42 2 South Korea 5 5 6 16 3 Japan 3 9 6 18 4 Uzbekistan 3 4 10 9 5 Hong Kong, China 2 2 6 10 6 India 1 3 6 10

India stand another chance to clinch a medal on the table during the day as India’s women’s cricket team take on Sri Lanka in the finals.

Advertisement