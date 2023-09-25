India’s medals tally at the Asian Games on September 25

Who is Aishwary Tomar? Shooter secures bronze in 10m air rifle at Asian Games
At the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, 21-year-old Aishwary Singh Tomar made India proud by clinching the bronze medal…
India got their first gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 when Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh claimed the top spot in the 10m air rifle men’s team event on Monday. Yet another medal of the day came in rowing with the men’s fours team securing a bronze. The men’s quadruple sculls team to won a bronze. Here is the standing of the top medal-winning countries and of India.
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People’s Republic of China
|26
|11
|5
|42
|2
|South Korea
|5
|5
|6
|16
|3
|Japan
|3
|9
|6
|18
|4
|Uzbekistan
|3
|4
|10
|9
|5
|Hong Kong, China
|2
|2
|6
|10
|6
|India
|1
|3
|6
|10
India stand another chance to clinch a medal on the table during the day as India’s women’s cricket team take on Sri Lanka in the finals.
Advertisement
Advertisement