Indian shooters to fire it out for four Paris Shotgun quotas

A total of 12 Indian shooters will be aiming to secure four shotgun quotas at the Paris Olympic qualifying event in Doha Qatar

The top two shooters in each individual event (maximum one per country), provided they are eligible and their respective countries haven’t secured their full allocation for the event.

Each country can obtain a maximum of 24 quotas in shooting for the Paris Olympics, with eight available in rifle and as many in pistol and shotgun events. Indian shooters, so far, have already secured their full allocation in rifle and pistol events.

However, shotgun shooters have only managed four so far, through Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men’s trap), Rajeshwari Kumari (women’s trap), Raiza Dhillon (women’s skeet) and Anantjeet Singh Naruka (men’s skeet).

Each country can obtain a maximum of two quotas in each category, which means India can still secure four more shotgun shooting quotas – one each in men’s trap and skeet and as many in women’s trap and skeet.

India is fielding three shooters in each category. The top two shooters in each individual event (maximum one per country), will secure quotas from Doha.

Tokyo Olympians Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angadvir Singh Bajwa, also a former Asian champion, will front country ‘s challenge in skeet, along with Sheeraz Sheikh.

Ganemat Sekhon will be the one to watch out for in the women’s event.

The experienced Vivaan Kapoor, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman will form a strong three-way challenge in trap while Manisha Keer and Shreyasi Singh will carry hopes in women’s skeet.

Irrespective of how the contingent fares in Doha, India will be sending their largest-ever Olympic shooting contingent to Paris eclipsing the 15 from Tokyo

Team

Men’s skeet: Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh

Men’s trap: Vivaan Kapoor, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman

Women’s skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Areeba Khan, Ganemat Sekhon

Women’s trap: Manisha Keer, Neeru, Shreyasi Singh