Indian players have some serious skills: Walsh backs RPL to shape India’s Olympic rugby dream

Tim Walsh, head coach of the Mumbai Dreamers, expressed strong belief in the transformative power of the Rugby Premier League (RPL). The former Australian player-turned-head coach, who led the Australian women’s rugby sevens team to a gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, is confident that the tournament’s structure, professionalism, and potential will propel Indian rugby towards greater heights.

Reflecting on his experience as the head coach of Mumbai Dreamers, he said, “So far, it has been excellent for us. The environment is very welcoming and very professionally run. The training facilities are amazing, and we’re getting some great work under our belts to go and put on a show.”

The RPL is the first-of-its-kind franchise tournament for Rugby Sevens, starting June 15 in Mumbai.

Speaking on the league’s unique format, Walsh reckoned that the environment is helping all the players evolve.

“We get to share our knowledge and experience with each other and grow. Everyone here is going to grow as a player, a coach, and a person. It’s a privilege to be part of it.”

When asked about the Indian talent in his squad, Walsh highlighted how well they’ve adapted to the team environment.

“The Indian boys have fitted in extraordinarily well. They’ve got some serious skill and talent. Now, it’s our job to unlock it.”

The Australian also underlined RPL’s long-term value for India’s Olympic ambitions, stating, “Hopefully the impact is exponential. The tournament has visionary leaders and backing from amazing sponsors. Everything takes time, but with investment and professionalism, India has every chance to reach the Olympics.”

Asked what he’s most looking forward to, Walsh offered a coach’s perspective with a human touch.

“What I love about coaching is bringing different people together and watching them have a really good time. When they enjoy themselves, they perform well. We’re after a great challenge, great energy, and hopefully, a win.”

The Rugby Premier League continues to serve as a landmark step in India’s rugby evolution, fusing international talent with local promise to build not just franchises but a pathway to global relevance.