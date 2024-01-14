Indian Hockey Team leaves for tour of South Africa

The Indian Men’s Hockey team left for Cape Town on Sunday morning where they will play against France, South Africa and the Netherlands during their tour of South Africa between 22nd and 28th January.

India ranked third in the world, will take on ninth-ranked France on 22nd January in their first game before playing them again on the 24th of January. They will then play hosts South Africa, which is ranked 14th in the world, on 26th January before playing the Netherlands, the no.1 team, in their final game of the tour on 28th January.

With Captain Harmanpreet Singh leading the charge and FIH Player of the Year 2023 Hardik Singh playing deputy, the Indian team boasts of a rich blend of youth and experience and will look to make full use of the tour to build on their quality of hockey in the year of the Olympics.

Advertisement

Before leaving, Captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “It is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to work on our game together as a unit while playing against some of the best teams in the world. We’ve had a preparatory camp in Bengaluru where everyone has developed clarity on their roles. There are a few youngsters who have been added to the squad so it’ll be great to see how they complement our team going forward especially with the Olympics nearing.”

Vice-Captain Hardik Singh echoed his Captain’s thoughts saying, “We have a big squad and are quite excited about the prospect of playing against top quality international teams going into the season. It is the year of the Olympics and we would like for everyone to get the required exposure as we continue our bid to go from strength to strength at the international level.”