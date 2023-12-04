Indian gamers to compete in franchise-based E-Gaming League on global stage

Indian gamers will now compete in the franchise-based EGL (E-Gaming League), a global Esports League, which is scheduled to take place in UAE in April 2024.

The first-of-its-kind league, introduced by Emirates Esports Federation and ITW Global, has a lucrative prize pool and will offer Indian gamers the platform to prove their mettle on the international stage.

Slated to be a multi-title league, the EGL will onboard six Franchises as Team Owners that will be competing across various titles like DOTA, PUBG, etc.

Player selection will be conducted by franchises through drafts, marking a pioneering move as the league becomes one of the first to embrace a franchise and draft format.

The tournament will feature a perfect blend of international global players and emerging talents from across the Middle East, UAE, India, China, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the USA.

Aspiring players will undergo a rigorous selection process, with multiple rounds of qualifiers scheduled for February and March 2024. The top-ranked amateurs and future players emerging from these qualifiers will then be drafted into each franchise through a player auction or draft.

Anticipated to commence in April 2024, the inaugural edition of EGL will be preceded by pre-event build-up activities starting in February in the UAE.

EGL will leverage the growing prominence of Esports in India and focus on bringing tried and tested, successful sports formulas like the franchise setup seen in the IPL to the Esports arena.