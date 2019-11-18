Dominance of the Indian eves continues as the Women in Blue register a 5-run win over West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana to expand their lead to 4-0 in the five-match series.

On Sunday, West Indies stand-in skipper Anisa Mohammed won the toss for the fourth time and elected to bowl first in a rain-affected match which was reduced to 9-overs a side.

The West Indies slow bowlers choked the India batters who looked to maximize their scoring in their stipulated quota of overs.

Hayley Matthews outclassed the Indian top order by taking the wickets of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy. She finished her maximum 2 overs with figures of 3 for 13.

Meanwhile, India Women ended up with a paltry total of 50 for 7 in 9 overs. Pooja Vastrakar, with a score of 10, was the top scorer for the side.

However, once again, slow batting by the West Indies Women cost them the match as they failed to charge at the Indian bowling in the reduced overs.

A shake-up of the batting also did not help in their quest, as Chedean Nation who opened the batting with Hayley Matthews found the runs difficult to come by, she scored 3 runs from 8 deliveries.

Hayley, Chinelle Henry and Natasha McLean tried to get the ball to the boundary, hitting a four each, but the lines and variations from the Indian bowlers made sure that the Carribeans succumbed well short of the target.

The West Indies Women could manage only 45 runs at the loss of five wickets from their 9 overs and lost the match by 5 runs. For India, Anuja Patil was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2 for 8 from her 2 overs.

The fifth and final T20I between the two sides will be played on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.