India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: India defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs in Bengaluru

India thrashes Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second and final Test on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to complete the series 2-0.

Sri Lanka ended their second innings at 208 all out after captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fine 107. He fought a lone battle for the visitors as he hit a century after Tea.

Axar Patel struck twice after Tea to dismiss Niroshan Dickwella and Charith Asalanka, respectively and then Bumrah and Ashwin took the remaining wickets to complete the victory for India.

India scored 252 in their first innings riding on the back of Shreyas Iyer’s 92-run knock.

India team: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma (c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka team: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickram

BCCI took to its official Twitter and Congratulated Team India on their win.

Also, they congratulated Shreyas Iyer for becoming a man of the match.

Shreyas Iyer is adjudged Man of the Match for his two brilliant innings in the Test.

Suranga Lakmal played his last international match.

Spirit of Cricket at its best as Team India congratulate Suranga Lakmal who played his last international match

Captain Rohit Sharma was elated after India extended their winning streak at home to 15 Test series after defeating Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the Pink ball Test in Bengaluru on day three and completing a 2-0 series.

Calling the Pink ball Tests challenging, Rohit Sharma heaped rich praise on Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, saying that the team enjoyed the win and the presence of the crowd made it more special.