As the countdown to the much-anticipated encounter of the cricketing arena ticks, so has the tempers, feedback, and social media posts on the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match that is scheduled to be played today at the Dubai International Stadium.

It’s not just the fanatic fans on either side who are rooting for their teams but the celebrities too are raising the pitch before the epic clash slated to start at 19:30 IST.

Here sharing a few snazzy ones published on an equally flashy and ‘Desi’ microblogging site Koo.

Multilingual playback singer Benny Dayal shared the teaser of Koo’s Cricket Anthem.

Benny wrote: “Super excited to present the teaser for our dhamakedar Koo Cricket Anthem! Let’s give team India the loudest cheer and make sure #IndiaJeetega.. ab aap, main, aur India saath dikhayenge apna Josh! Stay tuned. #KooPeBolega #Sabsebadastadium”

Sports content professional Gaurav Kalra posted the link of an old documentary that focussed on the Pakistan team official visit to India in 1999.

Kalra said: “Whenever an India Pakistan match comes around, I am reminded of this documentary. I really enjoyed working on this project back in 1999 when the Pakistan team toured India. Do see if you get the chance. Let’s hope we get a great game tonight! #t20worldcup”

Current member of the Indian outfit Cheteshwar Pujara, who was part of the recently concluded IPL 2021’s winner Chennai Super Kings, said: “#IndVsPak is finally here!

Am in my blues to support the boys!

Show me how you guys are showing your support?!

#indiajeetega #sabsebadastadium #biggame”

Another member of the current Indian team, Hanuma Vihari, who was a member of the India Under-19 cricket team that won the 2012 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Australia, tossed up a question instead: “The last T20 match between India and Pakistan was on 19th March 2016.

Who was the man of the match?

#indvpak #cricketonkoo”

Piyush Chawla, the former Indian leg-spinner, took the “Quiz” to the “retro panti” as he asked: “In which year was the first India Pakistan match played?

Post your answers in the reply section.

#indvpak #cricketonkoo”

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta shared a YouTube video where former Indian cricketer and analyst Akash Chopra shares his views on India’s playing XI. “Watch Akash Chopra’s take on India’s playing XI and my analysis of the Indian team!

https://youtu.be/SYLD0PmOL-o”

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag who would murder any bowling attack on his day, shared a still from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge:

Member of Parliament from Kanpur Satyadev Pachauri said: “टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में आज भारतीय टीम अपने अभियान का आगाज कर रही है. मेरी शुभकामनाएं हैं कि टीम इंडिया अपने चिर प्रतिद्वंदी पाकिस्तान को हराकर शानदार शुरुआत करे और करोड़ों भारतीयों फैंस को जीत की सौगात दे.

#ShorMachaoCupLao

#SabseBadaStadium

#IndiaJeetega”

Former Indian southpaw opener Vinod Kambli, while tagging Virender Sehwag expressed: “Vinod Kambli आज दिल्ली में करवा चौथ मनेगा तो पाकिस्तान में छाएगी मायूसी. मुझे लगता है कि पाकिस्तानियों को एक-एक टीवी सेट्स खरीद ही लेने चाहिए. क्या कहते हो आप @VirenderSehwag? #अबकीबारफिरतेरीहार #SabseBadaStadium.#ind vspak.t20worldcup.cup hamara hai”