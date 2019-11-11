Riding on a spectacular performance from Deepak Chahar, India on Sunday defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T2OI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Chahar became the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series. Meanwhile, India seal the three-match series 2-1.

Earlier getting an invitation to bat, Shreyas Iyer’s blazing 62 and KL Rahul’s sublime knock of 52 runs helped India score 174 for 5 in 20 overs.

India were dealt with an early blow when captain Rohit Sharma (2) fell to Shafiul Islam in the second over. Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul got India into the 30s in the next two overs before Dhawan (19) became Shafiul’s second victim in the sixth over as he mishit a big shot and holed out to Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah at midwicket.

Rahul and Iyer then saw out the next two overs before starting to accelerate in the 10th over. The pair put up 59 runs for the third wicket with Rahul hitting a much-needed half-century. Al-Amin Hossain finally dismissed Rahul off the first ball of the 13th over, but Iyer assured India of a fighting total on the board.

During the chase, Bangladesh were reduced to 12 for 2 when Chahar took two wickets in consecutive balls. But Mohhamad Naim (81) and Mohammad Mithun (27) steadied the ship to take Bangladesh to 110 runs within 13 overs. However, Chahar struck once again to claim the wicket of Mithun and Shivam Dube took the crucial wicket of Naim.

Wickets fell at regular intervals for Bangladesh and they got wrapped up on 144. Chahar ended with the figures of 6 for 7.

Brief scores: India: 174 for 5 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 62, KL Rahul 52; Soumya Sarkar 2 for 29) defeated Bangladesh 144 all out (Mohhammad Naim 81, Mohammad Mithun 27; Deepak Chahar 6 for 7) by 30 runs.